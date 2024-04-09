Watch Now
McMahon has 3 hits, Blackmon hits home run and triple as Rockies beat Diamondbacks, 7-5

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon heads up the first-base line after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Luis Frias in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:30 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 00:30:17-04

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon atoned for a costly error with three hits, Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled, and the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 7-5 to deny Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career win.

Arizona has dropped five in a row since Lovullo got his 499th victory April 2 against the New York Yankees. Lovullo, in his eighth season, is the longest-serving manager in franchise history.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland grinded through five innings for his longest outing of the season and Peter Lambert (2-0) pitched two innings of relief to earn the win.

Jake Bird retired Eugenio Suarez with a bases-loaded fly to right to end the game and earn his first save after the Diamondbacks pushed across a run against Nick Mears.

