McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon reacts after striking out against Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange in the 10th inning to end the baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 12:53:16-04

DENVER (AP) — Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

With Jonathan Schoop at second as the automatic runner, Eric Haase singled off Pierce Johnson to put runners at the corners.

McKinstry followed his sixth homer, a 400-foot drive over the right-center fence and into the Rockies bullpen.

Kris Bryant hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom half off Alex Lange, who struck out Ryan McMahon to send the Rockies to their first loss in three extra-inning games this season.

