McCarthy hits a grand slam as the Rockies beat the Mets 6-2 to end a 6-game skid

DENVER (AP) — Jake McCarthy hit a grand slam and matched a career-high with five RBIs as the Colorado Rockies snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Thursday.

By ending their skid, the Rockies avoided just the third winless homestand of at least six games in franchise history.

The eighth-inning grand slam snapped a 2-2 tie and was the second home run in as many days for McCarthy, who had entered the series without a homer in his previous 22 games with at least one at-bat.

The homer, which snuck just inside the foul pole in right field, was upheld after being reviewed by umpires.

McCarthy, who is hitting .354 since April 5, had previously tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI double to center field.

Antonio Senzatela (2-0) threw two scoreless innings to earn the win. Colorado’s bullpen shut out the Mets across 3 1/3 innings, a stretch in which they allowed just one hit.

Craig Kimbrel (0-2) took the loss after allowing McCarthy's grand slam, a swing that ballooned his ERA from 3.68 to 7.56.

Andy Ibáñez and Tyrone Taylor each drove in a run for the Mets, who were seeking their first sweep of the season.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound against LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-3, 5.09) and the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.97) will face off against RHP Ryne Nelson (1-3, 6.61) and the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

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