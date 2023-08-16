Watch Now
Marte, Pham key Diamondbacks' 5-run 9th in 8-5 victory over Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, scores on a single by Jace Peterson as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz fields the throw from the outfield during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:04 PM, Aug 15, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte had a two-run single and Tommy Pham added a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Christian Walker homered for Arizona, and Kevin Ginkel (6-0) got the victory.

Closer Paul Sewald loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before retiring the final two batters for his 24th save.

renton Doyle homered and Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero had three hits each for the Rockies, who used a three-run seventh to take a 5-3 lead.

