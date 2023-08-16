Marte, Pham key Diamondbacks' 5-run 9th in 8-5 victory over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte had a two-run single and Tommy Pham added a go-ahead double in a five-run ninth inning, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Christian Walker homered for Arizona, and Kevin Ginkel (6-0) got the victory.

Closer Paul Sewald loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before retiring the final two batters for his 24th save.

renton Doyle homered and Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero had three hits each for the Rockies, who used a three-run seventh to take a 5-3 lead.