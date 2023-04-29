Watch Now
Marte homers in D-Backs' 9-1 win, Rockies fall to 8-19

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet, next to shortstop Ezequiel Tovar during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 28, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte hit an early homer, Josh Rojas drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado 9-1, sending the Rockies to their sixth straight home loss.

Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double in a three-run seventh inning, and Arizona broken open the game with a five-run ninth.

Colorado is a National League-worst 8-19, the Rockies worst start since they began 6-21 in 2005.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings with five strikeouts. Kyle Freeland gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings.

