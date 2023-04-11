Watch Now
Márquez exits after 5 with arm ailment, Roxs beat Cards 7-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez works against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Apr 10, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Germán Márquez pitched five strong innings before leaving with right forearm tightness, Alan Trejo tied a career-high with three hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4.

Márquez was warming up for the sixth inning when he began rubbing his forearm as manager Bud Black and the trainers gathered around him. He allowed two runs and struck out four.

The hard-throwing righty now has 979 career strikeouts. He's six away from tying Jorge De La Rosa's mark for most K's in Rockies history.

Jordan Walker singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. It's the longest by a rookie to start their career in Cardinals history.

