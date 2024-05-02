Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Marlins slip past Rockies 5-4 in 10 innings to cap three-game series sweep

Rockies Marlins Baseball
Marta Lavandier/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jacob Stallings (25) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Rockies Marlins Baseball
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 16:01:00-04

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 and swept their three-game series.

Sánchez’s two-out opposite-field line drive to left off reliever Jalen Beeks scored automatic runner Luis Arraez from second.

The Rockies lost their fifth straight and are the first team since 1900 to have trailed at one point in each of their first 31 games.

Rockies become first team since 1900 to trail in each of its opening 29 games

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018