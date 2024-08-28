Marlins rally for 5 runs in 9th inning to stun Rockies 9-8 on Sánchez's homer

DENVER (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Miami Marlins an improbable 9-8 comeback victory against the Colorado Rockies. In a matchup between the National League’s two worst teams, the Marlins trailed 6-0 early and were down by four entering the ninth. But they got a two-run double from Jake Burger before Sánchez followed with his 17th homer. It was the largest deficit Miami has overcome this season, besting the five-run hole it climbed out of in an April 30 win, which also came against the Rockies. Kyle Stowers hit his second home run and first triple of the season for Miami.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 28, 6am