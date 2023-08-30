Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
APTOPIX Braves Rockies Baseball
Posted at 8:01 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 10:01:04-04

DENVER (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit his 30th homer, Charlie Morton threw six innings of one-run ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 for their 16th win in 21 games. Major league-best Atlanta improved to 86-45, including 6-0 against the Rockies with a 57-17 run margin. Colorado, which has lost 12 of its last 12 against Atlanta. is an NL-worst 49-83, assured of its fifth straight losing season. The Rockies have lost eight of nine overall.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 30, 7am

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018