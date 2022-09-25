Watch Now
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland walks into the dugout after being removed from a baseball game in the third inning against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 25, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season.

Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan Soto, Jurickson Profar and Luis Campusano had two hits each for the Padres.

San Diego kept its hold on the second NL wild card and increased its lead on Milwaukee to three games.

The Brewers lost 2-1 to Cincinnati Sunday and trail Philadelphia by two games for the final wild card.

