Lowe's tiebreaking homer in 8th inning gives Rays 5-3 win over Rockies and 3-game sweep

Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 25, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking. two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 for a three-game sweep. Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which remained two games back of Baltimore in the AL East but in a position for a wild card. The Rays have won four straight games and six of seven. Colorado has lost four in a row and dropped to 20-46 on the road to go along with a 28-33 record at Coors Field.

