SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and the San Francisco Giants made J.D. Davis’ solo homer in the fourth inning stand up in a 1-0 win over Colorado as Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left the game with an apparent right shoulder injury. Webb (8-7) labored through a 19-pitch first inning against the Rockies before settling in. Freeland left the game in the seventh inning with an apparent injury to non-throwing shoulder after diving while trying to field a bunt by Brett Wisely. Davis’s 11th homer of the season sent the Giants into the All-Star break with a record of 49-41, good enough for third place in the NL West behind Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Logan Webb overcomes shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game win as Giants beat Rockies 1-0