Lewis homers to back sharp outing by Paddack as Twins beat Rockies 5-0

Abbie Parr/AP
Colorado Rockies right fielder Hunter Goodman fields a double hit by Minnesota Twins' Manuel Margot during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, June 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis homered in the eighth inning to break open the game, and Chris Paddack bounced back from a rough outing with a sharp performance to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Christian Vásquez, Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach each drove in a run for the Twins, who have won two in a row after dropping five straight games.

Rockies right-hander Dakota Hudson took the loss despite allowing just four hits in 6 2/3 innings. One of the two runs he allowed was unearned.

