Laureano and Machado homer to back Márquez in Padres' 9-5 win against Rockies Saturday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning and Manny Machado had a two-run shot for the San Diego Padres, who rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-5 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Mickey Moniak homered twice and Edouard Julien also connected off former Colorado starter Germán Márquez (2-1), who was facing his old team for the first time. He signed with the Padres as a free agent on Feb. 16 after spending 10 seasons with the Rockies.

Márquez allowed four runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Moniak, who went to La Costa Canyon High in suburban Carlsbad, had three hits and four RBIs.

Jason Adam got the final out for his first save since 2024 with Tampa Bay. Bradgley Rodriguez loaded the bases before Adam retired Ezequiel Tovar on a popup.

The Padres have hit six homers in winning the first three games of the four-game series, including walk-offs in the first two games.

The Padres would have had three long balls Saturday night if not for left fielder Jordan Beck's spectacular running, leaping catch to rob Nick Castellanos of a three-run homer to end the first. Beck got his glove over the wall to make the grab, spun around and ran off the field smiling.

Machado's two-run shot to left with two outs in the third off Ryan Feltner (1-1) pulled the Padres to 4-3. It was his second. Laureano's go-ahead shot, also to left, came with one out in the fourth and was his third.

Moniak hit a two-run homer with one out in the first and a solo shot with two outs in the third for a 4-0 lead. He has five. Julien hit a solo homer with one out in the inning, his first.

Jackson Merrill drove in three runs for San Diego. Fernando Tatis Jr., who started at second base for the first time in his big league career, had three hits and a bases-loaded walk.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-1, 2.30 ERA) and Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.54) are scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale.

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