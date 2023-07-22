Lambert's stellar start and 3 early homers propel Rockies to 6-1 win over skidding Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Peter Lambert pitched five shutout innings and his teammates hit three early homers as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Miami Marlins 6-1.

Lambert struck out three while giving up three hits and a walk in his return from a minor-league stint aimed at converting him from a reliever into a starter.

He was supported by homers from C.J. Cron, Jurickson Profar and Elias Diaz off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett, who lasted only three innings.

The Marlins have lost seven straight since the All-Star break to drop behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the final wild-card spot.

Luis Arraez went hitless for the Marlins, dropping his MLB-leading average to .373.