Kyle Tucker homers as the Astros beat the Rockies 8-2 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña each hit a solo homer, helping Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 in Mexico City. Tucker and Yainer Diaz each drove in two runs as Houston swept the two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. Valdez pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league start since April 2. The left-hander allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none. Valdez had been sidelined by elbow inflammation, one of several pitching injuries that had contributed to Houston’s 9-19 start.

