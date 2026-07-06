Kyle Karros hits a 3-run homer in the 8th to lift the Rockies past the Giants, 7-6 on Sunday

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Karros hit a three-run homer to left field in the eighth inning to give the Colorado Rockies the lead in a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 471-foot shot off Dylan Smith's fastball was Karros’ seventh home run of the season and the longest of his career.

With Karros’ homer, the Rockies have 122 runs in the eighth inning or later this season, the highest mark in the majors.

TJ Rumfield had three hits, including his 20th double of the season, and scored twice for Colorado. He has 94 hits, the most by a Colorado rookie before the All-Star Break in franchise history.

Hunter Goodman and Troy Johnston added an RBI apiece for Colorado, which won its ninth series of the season, surpassing its total from the entire 2025 season.

Victor Vodnik (3-3) picked up the win after throwing a shutout eighth inning while Smith (0-1) took the loss. Jordan Romano got his fifth save, striking out Willy Adames swinging with two outs and a runner on second.

Rafael Devers hit his team-leading 17th and 18th home runs for San Francisco. Casey Schmitt and Drew Gilbert also homered for the Giants.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.25) was scheduled in Los Angeles on Monday night against Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (3-0, 2.88). Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-8, 4.55) was set to oppose Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (4-7, 4.19) in San Francisco on Monday night.

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