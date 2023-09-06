Kyle Freeland throws 6 solid innings in Rockies' 3-2 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Freeland threw six solid innings, rookie Nolan Jones added an RBI double and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The last-place Rockies beat the playoff-contending D-backs for just the third time in 12 tries this season.

The Diamondbacks are locked in a tight battle for one of three National League wild-card spots. They fell behind the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds for the final spot after both those teams won Tuesday.

Arizona has lost six of its past eight.