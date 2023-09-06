Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Kyle Freeland throws 6 solid innings in Rockies' 3-2 victory over Diamondbacks

Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball
Matt York/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 10:39 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 00:39:59-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Freeland threw six solid innings, rookie Nolan Jones added an RBI double and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The last-place Rockies beat the playoff-contending D-backs for just the third time in 12 tries this season.

The Diamondbacks are locked in a tight battle for one of three National League wild-card spots. They fell behind the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds for the final spot after both those teams won Tuesday.

Arizona has lost six of its past eight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018