Kris Bryant homers, has 3 RBIs against former team in Rockies' 6-4 win over Cubs

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:14 PM, Sep 12, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and had three RBIs against his former team, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado, which denied the Cubs a chance to gain ground on Philadelphia in the NL wild card.

The Phillies lead Chicago by 1 1/2 games for the first wild card, and the Cubs trail NL Central-leading Milwaukee by four games.

Brenton Doyle had two hits, Jake Bird (3-3) got the win in relief of Chris Flexen, and Justin Lawrence caught Nico Hoerner looking with two on to end the game and get his 11th save for the Rockies.

