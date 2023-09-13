Watch Now
Kris Bryant hits one of the Rockies' four homers in a 7-3 win over the playoff-contending Cubs

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant follows the flight of his solo home run against Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hayden Wesneski in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 13, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant went deep for the second straight game, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 7-3.

Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth, and Ryan McMahon homered and finished with three hits for the Rockies.

Colorado took two of three from the Cubs. The Rockies hadn't won a series since taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox from Aug. 18-20.

The Cubs dropped the final two games at Colorado to lose ground on NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Chicago continues to hold the second NL wild-card spot.

