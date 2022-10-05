Watch Now
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 19:52:33-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1.

Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL's winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36.

Kershaw reached 2,800 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.

