Kerry Carpenter's 4 hits lead surging Tigers past Rockies, 7-4

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter matched a career-high with four hits and the Detroit Tigers kept their improbable wild-card hopes alive with a 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Carpenter came up in the seventh needing a homer for the cycle — the first for a Tiger since Carlos Guillen in 2006 — but hit an infield single.

Tigers starter Casey Mize allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven without walking a batter. Tyler Holton got the win with two scoreless innings of relief and Jason Foley got his 22nd save with a scoreless ninth.

Tanner Gordon took the loss.