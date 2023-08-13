Watch Now
Julio Urías strikes out 12 while the Dodgers rout the Rockies 8-3 for their 8th straight win

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Colorado Rockies' Austin Wynns, right, scores on a single by Cole Tucker as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stands at the plate during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tucker was thrown out at second on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 19:22:31-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 for their season-high eighth consecutive victory.

Julio Urías matched his career high with 12 strikeouts over seven innings of four-hit ball, and Miguel Rojas homered and drove in three runs.

Mookie Betts broke it open with a two-run double in the sixth for the Dodgers, who have won 12 of 13 to surge far ahead in the race for their 10th NL West title in 11 seasons.

Alan Trejo hit a two-run homer for the Rockies, who have lost five straight.

