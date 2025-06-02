Juan Soto snaps 17-game home run drought in Mets' win Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto snapped a 17-game home run drought with a 404-foot homer to left-centerfield in the fourth inning of the New York Mets’ 8-2 win Saturday over the Colorado Rockies.

Soto’s first homer since May 9 was clocked at 109.5 mph off the bat but hit into a 14 mph wind blowing out to right field.

“He put a really good swing on it,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “For him to hit it out of the ballpark like that on a day that the conditions are not in his favor, that’s pretty impressive.”

Asked if he was confident the ball would leave the yard, Soto grinned.

“I mean, 110 (mph), you’ve got to be,” Soto said. “I knew it was gone.”

The home run drought was the fourth-longest of the outfielder's eight-year career. Soto, who signed a record $765 million, 15-year deal in December, entered Saturday hitting just .143 with two extra-base hits in his previous 17 games.

But the reception at Citi Field has remained mostly warm for Soto, who raised his hands to the cheering crowd following his home run trot. He was serenaded with chants of “JUAN SO-TO” from fans in the right field seats in the top of the fifth, when he turned and raised his arms in acknowledgment.

“It’s a great feeling when you feel the support like that,” Soto said.

Soto homered one pitch after Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run shot to right.

“Francisco (Lindor) and I were doing our picture down there,” Nimmo said, referring to the Mets’ post-home run tradition of posing in the dugout. “Heard the sound of the bat and the crowd going wild. We looked out and were able to see him go the other way. That’s when he’s the best.

“I think weather’s starting to heat up, we’re flipping the script into June, this field will start to play a little more fair. I think it’s just a sign of good things to come. Great to go back-to-back with him.”

