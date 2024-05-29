Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Josh Naylor homers twice, Fry hits tie-breaking homer to lead Guardians to 13-7 win over Rockies

Guardians Rockies Baseball
Jack Dempsey/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Guardians Rockies Baseball
Posted at 1:19 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 03:19:45-04

DENVER (AP) — Josh Naylor hit two homers and drove in five runs, David Fry hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7.

José Ramírez homered and scored four runs for Cleveland. He has career-high seven-game RBI streak and leads the majors with 56 RBIs.

Rookie Kyle Manzardo had three hits and two doubles in his first career multi-hit game.

Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero hit two-run homers for Colorado.

Cade Smith, the fourth Guardians' pitcher, struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for the win. Peter Lambert took the loss.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018