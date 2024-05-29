Josh Naylor homers twice, Fry hits tie-breaking homer to lead Guardians to 13-7 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Josh Naylor hit two homers and drove in five runs, David Fry hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7.

José Ramírez homered and scored four runs for Cleveland. He has career-high seven-game RBI streak and leads the majors with 56 RBIs.

Rookie Kyle Manzardo had three hits and two doubles in his first career multi-hit game.

Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero hit two-run homers for Colorado.

Cade Smith, the fourth Guardians' pitcher, struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for the win. Peter Lambert took the loss.