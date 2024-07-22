Jorge Soler hits MLB season-best 478-foot HR, Birdsong strikes out 12 as Giants beat Rockies 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Jorge Soler led off the game with the longest home run in the majors this season, a 478-foot shot to center, rookie Hayden Birdsong struck out a career-high 12 batters, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2. Birdsong, making his fifth career start, didn’t allow a hit until Brendan Rodgers’ two-out, two-run homer in the fourth inning. He walked one in six innings and finished with the most strikeouts in a game for the Giants this season. Camilo Doval got the final three outs for his 18th save.

