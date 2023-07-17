Jones, Trejo hit 11th-inning home runs, lifting Rockies over Yankees 8-7

DENVER — Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7 to take two of three from New York. Colorado, a National League-worst 36-58, overcame a 3-1 deficit when C.J. Cron hit an eighth-inning grand slam off Clay Holmes.

New York tied the score in the ninth against Daniel Bard on Gleyber Torres' run-scoring infield single and Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly. The Yankees opened a 7-5 lead against Gavin Hollowell on run-scoring singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.

