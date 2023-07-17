Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Jones, Trejo hit 11th-inning home runs, lifting Rockies over Yankees 8-7

Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7.
Alan Trejo
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo reacts as he heads up the first-base line after hitting a solo walk-off home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio in the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Alan Trejo
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 07:40:46-04

DENVER — Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7 to take two of three from New York. Colorado, a National League-worst 36-58, overcame a 3-1 deficit when C.J. Cron hit an eighth-inning grand slam off Clay Holmes.

New York tied the score in the ninth against Daniel Bard on Gleyber Torres' run-scoring infield single and Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly. The Yankees opened a 7-5 lead against Gavin Hollowell on run-scoring singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018