Jones homers and Trejo has 4 hits as the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-6

Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo (13) celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jul 24, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-6.

Karl Kauffman pitched four-plus innings of one-run relief for his first major league win as last-place Colorado improved to 6-3 since the All-Star break.

Kauffmann, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Albuquerque, had a 10.19 ERA over five previous appearances — three of them starts. He took over after opener Jake Bird worked two innings.

