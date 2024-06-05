Jonathan India's grand slam caps a 6-run 9th inning as Reds rally past Rockies 12-7

DENVER (AP) — Jonathan India hit his fourth career grand slam to cap a two-out, six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 12-7 to sweep the three-game series.

Spencer Steer began the comeback with a two-run homer off Jalen Beeks who hit TJ Friedl with a pitch leading off the ninth.

After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, India blasted a pitch from Angel Chivilli for his second slam this season. Friedl and Jeimer Candelario also went deep for Cincinnati, which has won four straight.

Elias Díaz hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth to put Colorado ahead 5-4. Colorado has lost five in a row.