Jiménez, Abreu homer as surging White Sox beat Rockies 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer and Miguel Cairo directed the Chicago White Sox to another victory, topping the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

Michael Kopech pitched five effective innings as Chicago remained three games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland, which rallied for a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels. José Abreu also went deep, and Liam Hendriks handled the ninth for his 33rd save.

The White Sox improved to 10-4 since Cairo moved from bench coach to acting manager after Tony La Russa stepped away to deal with a heart issue.