Jiménez, Abreu homer as surging White Sox beat Rockies 4-2

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl with Elvis Andrus during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 9:25 PM, Sep 13, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer and Miguel Cairo directed the Chicago White Sox to another victory, topping the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

Michael Kopech pitched five effective innings as Chicago remained three games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland, which rallied for a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels. José Abreu also went deep, and Liam Hendriks handled the ninth for his 33rd save.

The White Sox improved to 10-4 since Cairo moved from bench coach to acting manager after Tony La Russa stepped away to deal with a heart issue.

