Jerry Schemmel, longtime Rockies radio voice, laid off by iHeartRadio

Jerry Schemmel, the longtime radio voice for the Colorado Rockies on KOA, was laid off by iHeartRadio on Tuesday. It marked the second time in six years that Schemmel lost his job as a Rockies announcer.

“I wasn’t completely shocked by the phone call, as I knew other layoffs were happening in Denver,” the 65-year-old Schemmel said. “But a little surprised because I was making only 25% of the salary I was making when they let me go the first time.”

Dave Tepper, KOA’s program director, declined to comment on iHeartMedia’s decision. Nor would Tepper say whether or not Schemmel will be replaced for the 2026 Rockies season.

The Rockies are coming off a historically bad 119-loss season, posting the second-worst record in National League history during baseball’s modern era.

Schemmel, along with broadcast partner Jack Corrigan, has been the broadcaster for KOA Radio (850 AM/ 94.1 FM), the Rockies’ flagship station, for a combined 14 years.

