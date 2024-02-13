Watch Now
Jenny Cavnar leaves Rockies for A’s to become first female primary play-by-play voice in MLB history

Cavnar spent 12 seasons on Rockies broadcasts and has 17 years experience overall covering Major League Baseball
Four years after becoming the first woman in a quarter century to call play-by-play for an M.L.B. game, Jenny Cavnar became the first woman to win Colorado's Sportscaster of the Year from the National Sports Media Association.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 13, 2024
Jenny Cavnar is making Major League Baseball history — again.

Cavnar, a longtime member of the Rockies’ TV broadcast team, is leaving Colorado to become the play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics. The move makes the Smoky Hill High School and CSU alum the first female primary play-by-play voice in Major League Baseball history.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement by NBC Sports California, Cavnar spent 12 years with the Rockies. During that time, she served on the broadcast in various capacities while emerging as a trailblazer for female sportscasters.

“I’m really excited, but it’s bittersweet, too,” Cavnar said. “Colorado is home and the Rockies gave me an amazing decade. The Rockies have me amazing opportunities and I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful to (producer) Alison Vigil for pushing me in this direction. And I’m thankful to all of the guys — (Ryan Spilborghs), Cory (Sullivan), Jeff (Huson) and Drew (Goodman) — for giving me their help in making this an attainable dream.

