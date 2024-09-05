Jarred Kelenic's 3-run homer leads Braves to 5-2 win over Rockies

ATLANTA (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run home run and the Atlanta Braves continued their mastery of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Charlie Morton pitched five innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Atlanta starters have now gone 23 straight games allowing three runs or fewer, the longest streak in the majors this season.

Raisel Iglesias extended his scoreless streak to 23 1/3 innings and picked up his 30th save.

The Braves are now 16-3 against Colorado since the start of the 2022 season.