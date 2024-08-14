Jake McCarthy's 2-out, 2-run single in 9th lifts the Diamondbacks over the Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake McCarthy hit a two-out, two-run single down the left-field line in the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks continued their hot streak, winning five in a row and 17 of 20.

Arizona started its ninth-inning rally with a one-out triple from Corbin Carroll. Victor Vodnik recovered to strike out Kevin Newman before Adrian Del Castillo and Geraldo Perdomo walked to load the bases.

That brought up McCarthy, who is among the hottest hitters in baseball. The left-handed batter smacked a two-strike fastball down the third-base line, which easily got past Ryan McMahon.