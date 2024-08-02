Jake Cave hits tying homer in 9th, the Rockies beat the Angels 5-4 in 10 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jake Cave hit a tying two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies scored on an error in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Thursday night. Cave homered off Hunter Strickland, the right-hander who is being used to finish off games after closer Carlos Estevez was traded to Philadelphia on Saturday. Michael Toglia added a two-run home run for the Rockies, who have won consecutive games following a five-game losing streak. With Jacob Stallings at second base to open the 10th inning for Colorado, Sam Hilliard attempted a sacrifice bunt. Angels right-hander Hans Crouse (4-3) threw the ball wide of first base, allowing Hillard to score the go-ahead run.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 1, 9pm