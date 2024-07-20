Jake Cave hits go-ahead 3-run homer in the 8th in the Rockies' 7-3 victory over the Giants

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning in the Colorado Rockies' 7-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Cave also doubled as a pinch hitter in the seventh, and Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar added homers for the Rockies.

Colorado has 15 home runs in its last four games. Cave hit a 410-foot shot to right field off Ty Rogers (1-3), the 31-year-old outfielder's third homer in 10 games after going without one in his first 66 games of the season.

Jalen Beeks (6-4) threw a perfect 1 1/3 innings for the victory. Thairo Estrada tripled in two runs for the Giants in the second.