Jake Cave hits an RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the Rockies over the Brewers 8-7

DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave came through with a bases-loaded single over a five-man infield in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies an 8-7 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brenton Doyle homered twice and Charlie Blackmon went deep on his birthday for the third time in his career to help the Rockies outlast the Brewers.

William Contreras homered among his three hits for Milwaukee, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Willy Adames had three hits, including an RBI single to ignite a three-run eighth that put the Brewers back in front 7-6.

Doyle's second homer of the night tied it in the eighth.

Tyler Kinley picked up the win with a scoreless 10th, getting out of a jam by striking out Garrett Mitchell.