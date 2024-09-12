Watch Now
Jacob Stallings' RBI double in the ninth helps Rockies beat the Tigers 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Jacob Stallings' RBI double in the ninth inning helped the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2.

The Tigers began the day three games behind the Minnesota Twins for the third American League wildcard spot and Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal on the mound.

With the score tied at 2, Brendan Rodgers led off the ninth with a single off Jason Foley (3-6) and took second on a passed ball. Stallings hit a flare into right field that got past Matt Vierling, allowing Stallings to take second.

Pinch-runner Nolan Jones moved to third on a groundout and Jake Cave made it 4-2 with a long sacrifice fly.

