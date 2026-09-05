Iván Herrera’s 3-run homer in the 9th inning rallies the Cardinals to a 7-6 win over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally the St. Louis Cardinals past the Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Friday night, tightening a crowded race for the final National League wild card.

St. Louis pulled even with Miami at 71-71 as both teams chase San Diego (74-67) and Arizona (74-68) for the last NL playoff berth.

With the Cardinals trailing 6-4 in the ninth, Thomas Saggese drew a leadoff walk from Jordan Romano (0-3) and stole second with one out. He went to third when José Fermín reached on a throwing error by third baseman Connor Norby.

Herrera then drove a 1-2 slider 430 feet to center field for his 15th home run, handing Romano his fourth blown save.

Riley O’Brien struck out two in the ninth for his 36th save. After committing a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that advanced the potential tying run to second base, O’Brien fanned rookie Cole Carrigg to end it.

Cade Winquist (1-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Carrigg hit an inside-the-park home run and TJ Rumfield also homered and finished with three hits for Colorado.

The Rockies rallied to take the lead in the sixth after St. Louis starter Andre Pallante held them to a run through five innings.

Rumfield hit a one-out triple off Hancel Rincon, who was making his major league debut, and scored on a wild pitch. Carrigg’s drive off the wall in center got away from outfielder Nathan Church, and the speedy Carrigg scored easily.

Cade Winquist (1-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Carrigg hit an inside-the-park home run and TJ Rumfield also homered and finished with three hits for Colorado.

The Rockies rallied to take the lead in the sixth after St. Louis starter Andre Pallante held them to a run through five innings.

Rumfield hit a one-out triple off Hancel Rincon, who was making his major league debut, and scored on a wild pitch. Carrigg’s drive off the wall in center got away from outfielder Nathan Church, and the speedy Carrigg scored easily.

Up next

Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-13, 5.41 ERA) goes for his first win in nine starts against Rockies rookie RHP Mason Adams (0-0, 3.00) on Saturday night.

