Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

India chopper against 5-man infield lifts Reds over Rockies

Spencer Steer
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer scores a run on a walkoff hit by Jonathan India during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Spencer Steer
Posted at 10:38 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 00:38:26-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India drove in Spencer Steer from third base with a game-ending chopper against Colorado's five-man infield, sending the Cincinnati Reds past the Rockies 3-2.

Steer, who hit his first career home run in the fifth in his major league debut, led off the ninth with a double against Alex Colomé and went to third on a one-out wild pitch. Jake Fraley was intentionally walked and took second on fielder's indifference.

The Rockies moved into the stacked infield with three fielders on the left side. India hit a bouncer up the middle that shifted center fielder Garrett Hampson caught on the grass in front of second base, but he had no play on Steer. India was credited with a single.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018