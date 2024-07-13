Iglesias and Bader both homer twice to help surging Mets hold off Rockies, 7-6

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Iglesias and Harrison Bader each hit two of New York's season-best five home runs, and the surging Mets held off the last-place Colorado Rockies 7-6.

Mark Vientos also went deep and drilled an RBI double as the Mets improved to 4-0 on a six-game homestand against the struggling Nationals and Rockies leading into the All-Star break.

New York has won six of seven overall, improving to 24-10 since the team was 11 games under .500 on June 2.

Sean Manaea threw 74 of his season-high 107 pitches for strikes over seven effective innings, striking out nine to win his third straight decision.

New York's shaky bullpen gave up three runs in the eighth, but Edwin Díaz finally shut the door for his 10th save in 15 tries.