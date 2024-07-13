Watch Now
Denver7 SportsRockies

Actions

Iglesias and Bader both homer twice to help surging Mets hold off Rockies, 7-6

Rockies Mets Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Mets' Jose Iglesias gestures to teammates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rockies Mets Baseball
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 12, 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Iglesias and Harrison Bader each hit two of New York's season-best five home runs, and the surging Mets held off the last-place Colorado Rockies 7-6.

Mark Vientos also went deep and drilled an RBI double as the Mets improved to 4-0 on a six-game homestand against the struggling Nationals and Rockies leading into the All-Star break.

New York has won six of seven overall, improving to 24-10 since the team was 11 games under .500 on June 2.

Sean Manaea threw 74 of his season-high 107 pitches for strikes over seven effective innings, striking out nine to win his third straight decision.

New York's shaky bullpen gave up three runs in the eighth, but Edwin Díaz finally shut the door for his 10th save in 15 tries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018