Hunter Goodman homers twice, including late tiebreaking slam, and Rockies beat the Cubs 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies came back to beat the Chicago Cubs 9-5.

Goodman finished with three hits on the night and a career-high seven RBIs. Ezequiel Tovar hit his 23rd home run of the season and Brendan Rodgers added a run-scoring double for the Rockies, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cubs.

Michael Busch had three hits for the Cubs, including a three-run home run off Victor Vodnik (4-3) in the top of the eighth that pulled Chicago into a 5-5 tie.