Hunter Goodman has 2 homers, 4 hits and 5 RBIs in Rockies' 16-4 rout of Pirates

Pirates Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman gestures as he crosses home plate on a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Justin Bruihl during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 16, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two homers and five RBIs in his first four-hit game, Ryan McMahon doubled twice and stole home, and the Colorado Rockies scored their most runs in two years in a 16-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Goodman made his second big league start at catcher and put the Rockies ahead with a 440-foot solo homer in the third inning against rookie Jared Jones.

He doubled in a run in a three-run fourth, singled and scored in the sixth, hit a 429-foot, two-run homer in the seventh off Justin Bruihl and had an an RBI groundout in a six-run eighth.

