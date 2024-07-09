Watch Now
Hinds homers in big league debut and Abbott goes 7 innings as Reds blank Rockies 6-0

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 08, 2024

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rece Hinds homered and doubled in his major league debut, Andrew Abbott pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0.

All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz had an RBI double and scored twice. He also stole two bases in the first inning, giving him 45 this season to pass Billy Hamilton for the most in Reds history before the All-Star break.

Abbott retired his first nine batters with five strikeouts, setting the tone for an outstanding outing. He struck out eight and walked two. A pair of relievers finished the four-hitter.

