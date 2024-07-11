Watch Now
Hilliard homers twice, Freeland has nine Ks as Rockies hold on to beat Reds 6-5

Rockies Reds Baseball
Jeff Dean/AP
Colorado Rockies' Sam Hilliard, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jul 10, 2024

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hilliard homered twice — his first homers since last April — and Kyle Freeland had a season-high nine strikeouts, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5.

Freeland (1-3) has given up two or fewer earned runs in four straight starts, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Hilliard hit a two-run home run in the third and a solo shot in the fifth for his third career multi-homer game, first since April 24, 2023, when he homered twice against Miami while with the Braves.

Jonathan India hit a solo homer for Colorado.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (4-7) gave up five earned runs and eight hits in seven innings.

