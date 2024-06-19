Watch Now
Hayward's slam, Hernandez's 3-run shot highlight 7-run ninth as Dodgers beat Rockies 11-9

David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers pinch-hitter Jason Heyward watches his grand slam off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jun 18, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a pinch-hit grand slam and Teoscar Hernandez added a three-run homer — all in a seven-run ninth inning — as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 11-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani had a 476-foot homer in the fifth inning for the Dogers off Victor Vodnik, who took the loss. Michael Petersen worked two innings of relief and struck out two for the win.

Elehuris Montero and Brenton Doyle homered for the Rockies, who scored four runs in the first and twice led by five runs.

