Hayward's slam, Hernandez's 3-run shot highlight 7-run ninth as Dodgers beat Rockies 11-9

DENVER (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a pinch-hit grand slam and Teoscar Hernandez added a three-run homer — all in a seven-run ninth inning — as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 11-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani had a 476-foot homer in the fifth inning for the Dogers off Victor Vodnik, who took the loss. Michael Petersen worked two innings of relief and struck out two for the win.

Elehuris Montero and Brenton Doyle homered for the Rockies, who scored four runs in the first and twice led by five runs.