Harrison pitches 7 scoreless, San Francisco breaks 4-game skid with a 5-0 victory over Colorado

David Zalubowski/AP
From left, San Francisco Giants second base Thairo Estrada, left fielder Michael Conforto and center fielder Jung Hoo Lee celebrate after a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:02 PM, May 07, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Harrison pitched seven scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants scored four runs in a decisive fourth inning despite getting only two balls out of the infield in a 5-0 victory over Colorado.

Harrison (3-1) gave up four hits, all singles, and struck out two. He has given up one run in his last 18 innings, although this was his first decision in that stretch. He walked two and used only 86 pitches.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had a two-run single to cap the Giants' four-run fourth inning and walked three times.

Dakota Hudson took the loss.

