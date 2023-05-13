Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Harper's 8th-inning double breaks tie, Phillies rally past Gomber, Rockies 6-3

Phillies Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run double off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Phillies Rockies Baseball
Posted at 10:01 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 00:01:44-04

DENVER (AP) — Bryce Harper broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double, Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 for their fourth straight win.

Alec Bohm added a solo shot and the Phillies reached .500 despite catcher J.T. Realmuto exiting in the seventh with a sprained right pinkie.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber used a dominant knuckle-curve to retire his first 14 batters and faced the minimum 19 until Bohm's 433-foot solo shot to left field. Three batters later, Schwarber hit a towering 430-foot fly to center to put Philadelphia ahead 3-1.

With two outs in the eighth, Harper drilled a 2-0 sweeper off the right-field wall against Justin Lawrence to put the Phillies ahead to stay.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018