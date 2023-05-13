Harper's 8th-inning double breaks tie, Phillies rally past Gomber, Rockies 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Bryce Harper broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double, Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 for their fourth straight win.

Alec Bohm added a solo shot and the Phillies reached .500 despite catcher J.T. Realmuto exiting in the seventh with a sprained right pinkie.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber used a dominant knuckle-curve to retire his first 14 batters and faced the minimum 19 until Bohm's 433-foot solo shot to left field. Three batters later, Schwarber hit a towering 430-foot fly to center to put Philadelphia ahead 3-1.

With two outs in the eighth, Harper drilled a 2-0 sweeper off the right-field wall against Justin Lawrence to put the Phillies ahead to stay.