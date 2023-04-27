Watch Now
Guardians' Bibee strikes out 8 vs Rockies, wins MLB debut

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee throws in his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Apr 26, 2023
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee won his major league debut as the Cleveland Guardians avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Bibee was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, struck out eight and allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. He became the second Cleveland pitcher in four days to win his major league debut.

Logan Allen won his debut Sunday against Miami.

Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez made his first start since April 10 because of right forearm inflammation but was removed with two outs in the fourth with an injury.

Josh Naylor homered for Cleveland.

