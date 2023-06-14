Watch Now
Grichuk's 2-run double in 10th lifts Rockies over Red Sox 7-6

Charles Krupa/AP
Colorado Rockies left fielder Randal Grichuk, left, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Boston Red Sox 7-6 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jun 13, 2023
BOSTON (AP) — Randal Grichuk lined a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning and Colorado held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6, giving the Rockies their second straight win at Fenway Park.

Jurickson Profar added an RBI sacrifice fly in the 10th and as the Rockies improved to 13-21 on the road. They had lost eight of 10 road games before arriving in Boston.

Boston, extended to extra innings in three straight games for the first time since June 25-28, 2000, dropped to 33-35, last in the AL East.

